Jeff Sessions to meet with House intelligence panel

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on the growing trend of violent crime in sanctuary cities during an event on the Port of Miami in Miami, Florida, U.S. on, August 16, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to appear behind closed doors for an interview with the U.S. House of Representatives’ intelligence committee on Nov. 30, a Department of Justice spokesman said on Wednesday.

The panel is among several congressional committees, along with the Department of Justice’s special counsel Robert Mueller, investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign and potential collusion by President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Moscow has denied any meddling. Trump has said there was no collusion.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Leslie Adler)