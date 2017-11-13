Jill Dillard ‘responds’ after husband Derick Dillard is pulled from ‘Counting On’
Jill Dillard has spoken, but not about her husband being let go by TLC. Amid the network’s bombshell update that Derick Dillard would not be appearing on future episodes of “Counting On” due to his “personal statements,” Jill took to social media over the weekend to post about a different topic: her baby.
