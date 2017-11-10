Kimmel welcomes back his puppet parody of Kellyanne Conway to mock Trump’s Asia tour
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin will be reunited Friday at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Vietnam. … McCain. Our president went to Vietnam, too. And guess what? He didn’t get captured.” Finally, Kimmel asked about Putin. The comedian had quipped earlier that, since entering the White House in January …
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion