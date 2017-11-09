Quantcast

Joe Biden: ‘I have a regret that I am not President’

09 Nov 2017 at 09:34 ET                   
Vice President Joe Biden on Meet the Press -- (NBC screen grab)

Former Vice President Joe Biden regrets that he is not sitting in the Oval Office, saying he believes he would have been the “most qualified” candidate in the 2016 race — if he had run. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey that will air in full on Sunday, Biden admitted remorse in not holding the nation’s highest office and said he believes the country is brimming with untapped potential.

