Kellyanne Conway had a childish defense of Trump’s ‘short and fat’ tweet at Kim Jong-un
As if President Donald Trump’s war of words with North Korean tyrant Kim Jong Un wasn’t childish enough. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway pulled out a schoolyard retort on Sunday, offering a version of, “Well, he started it!”
