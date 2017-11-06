Kevin Spacey’s victim Richard Dreyfuss’ son Harry comes forward
Kevin Spacey’s alleged victim, Harry Dreyfuss, recently revealed that he was groped by the openly gay actor when he was just 18 years old. In the essay he wrote for BuzzFeed, the son of Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss said that the incident occurred while his father was inside the room with him and Spacey.
