‘LA Times’ op-ed calls Sarah Huckabee Sanders ‘chunky’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders (MSNBC/screen grab)

A Los Angeles Times columnist came under fire on Friday after calling White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders a “slightly chunky soccer mom.” In the op-ed published on Wednesday, David Horsey says Sanders’s appearance made her an unlikely candidate for the top White House position, being that President Donald Trump seems to prefer “sleek beauties with long legs and stiletto heels”—an aesthetic his daughter and wife embody to a T.