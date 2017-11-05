Quantcast

Larry David slammed for Holocaust joke on SNL

Newsweek

05 Nov 2017 at 08:30 ET                   

SNL: Larry David Holocaust Jokes Slammed

Larry David started his Saturday Night Live hosting gig with a joke that’s been slammed as seriously insensitive by some viewers – and defended by others. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star wrapped up his intro with a joke about picking up women in concentration camps.

