Larry David slammed for Holocaust joke on SNL
Larry David started his Saturday Night Live hosting gig with a joke that’s been slammed as seriously insensitive by some viewers – and defended by others. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star wrapped up his intro with a joke about picking up women in concentration camps.
