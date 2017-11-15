Lawyer loses job after telling Fox News that women lie about sex assault
A legal analyst appeared on Fox News last week to weigh in on the accusations against Roy Moore—and it backfired. Mercedes Colwin, a managing partner at the law firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, told host Sean Hannity she believes Moore’s accusers, along with most other women who go public with sexual assault allegations, are liars.
