Leader of pro-Trump Super PAC once held a mortgage on Manafort property Feds are now trying to seize

Tom Barrack, a longtime friend and business partner of President Donald Trump, speaking to CNN. Image via screengrab.

Tom Barrack, a close friend of Donald Trump and the leader of the Rebuilding America Now Super Pac, once held a mortgage on a property owned by Paul Manafort, the Guardian reports.

Barrack loaned the former Trump campaign chairman money tied to Manafort’s house in the Hamptons. The agreement, which listed the house as collateral, “consolidated $1.76 million in previous loans” and included an additional loan of $382,002.98. The loan was made in July 2004, and paid off on March 8, 2016. A spokesperson for Barrack told the Guardian “the loan was repaid in accordance with the terms.”

Barrack and Manafort have long been friends, according to the Guardian, and the billionaire investor even reportedly helped land Manafort his role on the Trump campaign. Special counsel Robert Mueller indicted Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates last week on 12 charges, including money laundering.

Federal prosecutors are now trying to seize the property leveraged in Barrack’s loan to Manafort.