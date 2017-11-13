Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Legal loophole may help company freeze people alive

Newsweek

13 Nov 2017 at 18:17 ET                   
Screen Capture

In pursuit of life everlasting, some turn to God. Others turn to science. Or rather, something science-ish. If you’ve ever hoped to be cryogenically frozen, you might come across a legal hurdle: while human cryonics is legal in several countries, you have to be dead before going into the cryonics tank.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Pence denied Trump campaign was ‘in cahoots’ with WikiLeaks — the same day Jr sent out a link provided by WikiLeaks
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+