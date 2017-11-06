Man arrested outside White House allegedly wanted to kill ‘all white police’
The Secret Service has arrested a man who allegedly traveled to the White House with the intention of “killing all white police.” Dallas native Michael Arega was apprehended and taken into custody on Monday, after an alert was issued for him by a police department that made the Secret Service aware he was traveling to Washington, D.C.
