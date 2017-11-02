Quantcast

Man beats 76-year-old wife with Axe, kills self with chainsaw in Virginia

International Business Times

02 Nov 2017 at 08:03 ET                   
Crime scene tape (Shutterstock.com)

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said Wednesday a 70-year-old man took his life with a chainsaw after allegedly assaulting his wife with a hatchet during a domestic dispute. Police said they received a call about an assault at around 3:30 p.m. EDT and responded immediately to the house in Springfield in 7500 block of Hills Drive…

