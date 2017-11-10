Quantcast

Man freezes to death after sleeping with fans on

Newsweek

10 Nov 2017 at 13:52 ET                   
Fan

Before heading to bed, a Thai man set up three fans on the floor of his room in order to stay cool. But the bedroom appliances would soon play a role in his death. Shortly after falling asleep, the fans caused his body temperature to drop dangerously low, eventually causing him to die from hypothermia.

