Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Miami firefighters fired for placing noose over photo of black colleague

Miami Herald

02 Nov 2017 at 10:27 ET                   
(Photo: Shutterstock)

MIAMI — Six Miami firefighters have been fired after someone hung a noose over a black colleague’s family photo and drew lewd images on pictures of his wife, mother and kids. The terminations, handed down Wednesday, follow a police investigation into the Sept. 9 incident at a city fire station.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Rick Perry: ‘Righteous’ fossil fuels help prevent sexual assaults
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+