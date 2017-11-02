Miami firefighters fired for placing noose over photo of black colleague
MIAMI — Six Miami firefighters have been fired after someone hung a noose over a black colleague’s family photo and drew lewd images on pictures of his wife, mother and kids. The terminations, handed down Wednesday, follow a police investigation into the Sept. 9 incident at a city fire station.
