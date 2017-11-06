Mitch McConnell admits he’s unsure how to stop ‘evil people’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
There are a handful of Senate proposals to address gun violence, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it’s “hard to envision a foolproof way” to prevent attacks in America. Senator Ted Cruz shrugged off talks of gun control and said killers will “use the weaponry that is available.”
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion