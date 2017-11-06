Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Mitch McConnell admits he’s unsure how to stop ‘evil people’

Newsweek

06 Nov 2017 at 18:31 ET                   
Sen Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (Photo: Screen capture)

There are a handful of Senate proposals to address gun violence, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it’s “hard to envision a foolproof way” to prevent attacks in America. Senator Ted Cruz shrugged off talks of gun control and said killers will “use the weaponry that is available.”

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Olbermann: Mueller indictments could be ‘the beginning of the end’ of ‘megalomaniac’ Trump’s presidency
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+