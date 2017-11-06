More than 60 US Navy admirals investigated in ‘Fat Leonard’ scandal
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Investigation into the “Fat Leonard Scandal” has expanded to include 440 active-duty and retired personnel, including 60 current and former admirals, of the U.S. Navy, according to reports. Reports said these personnel might have violated military law or federal ethic rules in their dealings with Leonard Glenn Francis, a Singapore-based maritime tycoon.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion