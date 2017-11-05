More than two thirds of Americans think Trump has accomplished ‘little or nothing’ in office
It has been almost one year since Donald Trump’s election — and Americans think he has little to show for it, a new poll said Sunday. More than two-thirds of Americans believe the improbable president has accomplished “little” or “nothing” in office so far, while he holds the lowest net approval rating of any president in seven decades of polling, an ABC News/Washington Post survey showed.
