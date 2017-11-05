Quantcast

More than two thirds of Americans think Trump has accomplished ‘little or nothing’ in office

Newsweek

05 Nov 2017 at 19:14 ET                   
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event on the day several states held presidential primaries, including California, at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, New York, on June 7, 2016 (Reuters/Carlo Allegri)

It has been almost one year since Donald Trump’s election — and Americans think he has little to show for it, a new poll said Sunday. More than two-thirds of Americans believe the improbable president has accomplished “little” or “nothing” in office so far, while he holds the lowest net approval rating of any president in seven decades of polling, an ABC News/Washington Post survey showed.

