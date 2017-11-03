Quantcast

Most Americans think Trump wants war with North Korea

Newsweek

03 Nov 2017 at 16:19 ET                   
Kim Jong Un (Twitter)

The vast majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump is “really willing” to go to war with Kim Jong Un, a new poll shows. The Pew Research Center survey of 1,504 adults — conducted from Oct. 25 to 30 — found a whopping 84 percent believe Trump is “really willing to use military force against North Korea.”

