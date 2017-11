Mother, daughter leap out of moving train to escape gang rape in India

An unidentified woman and her daughter jumped off a local Indian train Saturday to escape a group of men attempting to harm the young girl. While aboard the Howrah-Jodhpur Express, the 40-year-old mother made numerous attempts to ward off the group of 10 to 15 men, but her efforts were futile.