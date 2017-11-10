MSNBC’s Katy Tur on newest Flynn allegations: ‘Does this cross into treason?’

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur with Ken Dilanian (L) and Julia Ainsley (R) via screen capture

After damning news surfaced on Friday regarding disgraced national security adviser Michael Flynn’s relationships with the Turkish and Russian governments, MSNBC national security correspondent Ken Dilanian said that Flynn only eludes treason charges on a technicality.

Flynn would reportedly have received $15 million from the Turkish government for the abduction and delivery of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen to the hands of Turkey’s dictatorial Erdogan regime.

“These are some very serious allegations against the former national security adviser,” Dilanian told anchor Katy Tur. “To the extent that any of this bears out, it will put enormous pressure on him to cut a deal” with Mueller and possibly provide evidence regarding President Donald Trump’s relationship with Russia.

“Could this cross into treason, Ken?” Tur asked.

Dilanian explained that “treason has a very specific legal definition and I haven’t heard that at all,” but, “it certainly looks to a lot of legal analysts like quid pro quo bribery.”

He reminded Tur that these are only allegations, but, “This looks like an allegation of selling one’s office.”

