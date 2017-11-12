Quantcast

NASA rocket launch delayed by stray plane

Newsweek

12 Nov 2017 at 07:47 ET                   
NASA TV handout image shows an Orbital Sciences Corporation Antares rocket just moments before lifting off at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Jan. 9, 2014 [AFP]

NASA Rocket Launch Delayed by Stray Plane

A NASA rocket launch was delayed on Saturday morning thanks to an unexpected visitor: a stray plane. “We have confirmed that the aircraft that aborted today’s launch attempt was a small aircraft flying at about 500ft approximately 6 miles offshore,” according to the space agency’s Twitter account for the Orbital ATK.

