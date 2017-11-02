Nearly half of Americans think Trump committed an election related crime
Nearly half of Americans think it’s likely that President Donald Trump committed a crime around possible Russian collusion in the 2016 election, a poll released on Thursday shows. Among adults surveyed from Monday—when indictments for three former Trump campaign members were revealed—to Wednesday, 49 percent thought it was likely that Trump committed a Russian interference-related crime during the election, while 44 percent felt it was unlikely, according…
