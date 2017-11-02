Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Nearly half of Americans think Trump committed an election related crime

Newsweek

02 Nov 2017 at 18:23 ET                   
Donald Trump (Screen Capture)

Nearly half of Americans think it’s likely that President Donald Trump committed a crime around possible Russian collusion in the 2016 election, a poll released on Thursday shows. Among adults surveyed from Monday—when indictments for three former Trump campaign members were revealed—to Wednesday, 49 percent thought it was likely that Trump committed a Russian interference-related crime during the election, while 44 percent felt it was unlikely, according…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: MSNBC panel annihilates former Pence aide for ‘peddling propaganda’ about Papadopoulos
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+