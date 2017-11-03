New files released on JFK assassination reveal concerns over Cubans paid to kill the president
At least one top U.S. official was convinced former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro orchestrated the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, according to the latest trove of declassified documents released Friday by the National Archives and Records Administration related to Kennedy’s death.
