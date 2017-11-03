Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

New files released on JFK assassination reveal concerns over Cubans paid to kill the president

Newsweek

03 Nov 2017 at 19:29 ET                   
President John F. Kennedy and Mrs. Jackie Kennedy in motorcade, 03 May 1961 (Photo: John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston)

At least one top U.S. official was convinced former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro orchestrated the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, according to the latest trove of declassified documents released Friday by the National Archives and Records Administration related to Kennedy’s death.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Bots are stoking racism in the tense Virginia governor’s race — and have reached hundreds of thousands of people
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+