New footage shows Osama bin Laden’s son rising to power
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The face of an adult Hamza bin Laden, the favorite son of terrorist mastermind Osama bin Laden and Al-Qaeda’s rising star, was seen in new footage released Wednesday by the CIA. Hamza has taken an active role in Al-Qaeda’s propaganda efforts in recent years but had remained hidden from public view.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion