New York City cafe accused of turning away black kids on Halloween
A cafe in a Brooklyn neighborhood is being called out for racially discriminating against black trick-or-treaters by not giving them candy on Halloween. The Strand Cafe in Bedford–Stuyvesant allegedly turned away black trick-or-treaters, and only gave candy to white children.
