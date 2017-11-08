Quantcast

North Korea has heard enough from ‘mad dog’ Trump

Newsweek

08 Nov 2017 at 17:34 ET                   
Donald Trump (Youtube)

The North Korean regime says it’s done listening to “mad dog” President Donald Trump after he leveled his latest threats at the paranoid nation. “We don’t care about what that mad dog may utter because we’ve already heard enough,” North Korean officials told CNN after Trump lambasted the country during a Wednesday address at South Korea’s National Assembly.

