North Korea has heard enough from ‘mad dog’ Trump
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The North Korean regime says it’s done listening to “mad dog” President Donald Trump after he leveled his latest threats at the paranoid nation. “We don’t care about what that mad dog may utter because we’ve already heard enough,” North Korean officials told CNN after Trump lambasted the country during a Wednesday address at South Korea’s National Assembly.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion