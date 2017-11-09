North Korea’s missiles can shoot farther than ours
North Korean intercontinental ballistic missiles can probably travel farther than American missiles, new research shows, but don’t hide under your desk just yet. A study from American University found that North Korean ICBMs can travel almost 2,000 miles farther than American ICBMs, traveling roughly 10,000 miles—far enough to hit Washington, D.C.
