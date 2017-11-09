Quantcast

North Korea’s missiles can shoot farther than ours

Newsweek

09 Nov 2017 at 18:28 ET                   
North Korea launched four ballistic missiles in March and many analysts fear the reclusive state could be preparing another nuclear or missile test (AFP Photo/)

North Korean intercontinental ballistic missiles can probably travel farther than American missiles, new research shows, but don’t hide under your desk just yet. A study from American University found that North Korean ICBMs can travel almost 2,000 miles farther than American ICBMs, traveling roughly 10,000 miles—far enough to hit Washington, D.C.

