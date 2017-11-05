NRA-enabling Republicans get deluged with criticism for ‘thoughts and prayers’ after church massacre
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
In the minutes and hours immediately following the Sutherland Springs, Texas, church shooting that has left more than 27 dead, NRA-endorsed Republicans are being roundly criticized for offering “thoughts and prayers” in lieu of legal or preventative measures for mass shootings.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion