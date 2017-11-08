Quantcast

Obama arrives for jury duty, freaking people out

Newsweek

08 Nov 2017 at 18:39 ET                   
Pres. Barack Obama speaks to 60 Minutes in final interview as president of the United States (Screen capture)

Prospective jurors in Chicago were left star struck on Wednesday morning after discovering they were reporting for duty alongside a former president. Barack Obama reported for jury service at downtown Chicago’s Daley Center at 10 a.m. with Secret Service protection in tow and was dismissed several hours later without being selected to sit on a jury—but not before making an impression on others who showed up.

