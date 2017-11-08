Obama celebrates Democratic victories in VA and NJ
Former President Barack Obama was in a very good mood on Wednesday morning after major triumphs for the Democratic party in gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey on Tuesday. Celebrating the victories of Democrats Ralph Northam and Phil Murphy, among others, Obama tweeted, “This is what happens when the people vote.
