Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Obama celebrates Democratic victories in VA and NJ

Newsweek

08 Nov 2017 at 10:59 ET                   
Barack Obama interviewed by Bill Maher (Photo: Screen capture)

Former President Barack Obama was in a very good mood on Wednesday morning after major triumphs for the Democratic party in gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey on Tuesday. Celebrating the victories of Democrats Ralph Northam and Phil Murphy, among others, Obama tweeted, “This is what happens when the people vote.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Jared and Ivanka are ‘in a world of sh*t’ in DC — and New York doesn’t want them back
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+