Oregon teachers told to report student sex

02 Nov 2017 at 06:39 ET                   
Students and teacher in a classroom (Shutterstock)

Teachers in one Oregon school district who fail to report the sexual activity of their students could be at risk of being fined or losing their jobs. The Salem-Keizer district officials told teachers that if they hear about their students having sex they must report it to law enforcement or Department of Human Services officials. District…

