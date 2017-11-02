Oregon teachers told to report student sex
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Teachers in one Oregon school district who fail to report the sexual activity of their students could be at risk of being fined or losing their jobs. The Salem-Keizer district officials told teachers that if they hear about their students having sex they must report it to law enforcement or Department of Human Services officials. District…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion