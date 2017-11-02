Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Origin of life on Earth gets new theory

International Business Times

02 Nov 2017 at 07:21 ET                   
Image: DNA molecules (Shutterstock.com)

Move over, RNA. Proteins too were involved in the origin of life on Earth, a new theory on the subject claims, challenging the dominant “RNA-world” hypothesis which says only nucleic acids were the primary molecules responsible for kick-starting the process. Two new papers by scientists from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s midnight rage tweet shows he’s having ‘complete breakdown’ over Russia probe: MSNBC’s Mika
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+