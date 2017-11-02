Origin of life on Earth gets new theory
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Move over, RNA. Proteins too were involved in the origin of life on Earth, a new theory on the subject claims, challenging the dominant “RNA-world” hypothesis which says only nucleic acids were the primary molecules responsible for kick-starting the process. Two new papers by scientists from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion