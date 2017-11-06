Papa Johns to Nazis: ‘Don’t eat our pizza’
Papa Johns has told racists not to eat its food, after a neo-Nazi website claimed the pizza chain was the official pie of the alt-right. The Daily Stormer posted a picture of a swastika pizza after the CEO of official NFL sponsor Papa Johns blamed his company’s recent losses on players kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality.
