Papa Johns to Nazis: ‘Don’t eat our pizza’

Newsweek

06 Nov 2017 at 05:21 ET                   
Young man eating pizza (Shutterstock)

Papa Johns has told racists not to eat its food, after a neo-Nazi website claimed the pizza chain was the official pie of the alt-right. The Daily Stormer posted a picture of a swastika pizza after the CEO of official NFL sponsor Papa Johns blamed his company’s recent losses on players kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

