Paradise Papers leak: From the Queen to Bono, the highest-profile names revealed
A bevy of leaked financial documents released Sunday unveil how the rich and powerful use offshore accounts to avoid taxes or to obscure investments and assets. The leak, dubbed the Paradise Papers, is a follow-up to last year’s Panama Papers and revealed some notable names in addition to state-run Russian corporations’ investments in Facebook and Twitter.
