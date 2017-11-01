Paul Manafort used ‘Bond007’ as his password
President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, potentially the worst unregistered foreign agent ever, uses “bond007” for his passwords. Manafort was indicted on 12 counts by a grand jury on Monday and was accused of lobbying on behalf of pro-Russian leader in the Ukraine and for failing to properly register as a foreign agent.
