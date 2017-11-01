Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Paul Manafort used ‘Bond007’ as his password

Newsweek

01 Nov 2017 at 16:10 ET                   

President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, potentially the worst unregistered foreign agent ever, uses “bond007” for his passwords. Manafort was indicted on 12 counts by a grand jury on Monday and was accused of lobbying on behalf of pro-Russian leader in the Ukraine and for failing to properly register as a foreign agent.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
NY publicist corroborates Manfort indictment: ‘Exactly what they told me to do’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+