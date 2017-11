Phil Murphy gets hero’s welcome at annual NJEA conference

NJ.com 10 Nov 2017 at 18:47 ET

ATLANTIC CITY — The state’s largest teachers’ union’s contempt for Gov. Chris Christie is matched only by its love for Gov. -elect Phil Murphy. At least that was the feeling inside the Atlantic City Convention Center Friday when New Jersey Education Association members gave the state’s incoming governor a hero’s welcome at its annual convention.