Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte slams Trudeau for questioning war on drugs: ‘Lay off’
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte went after Justin Trudeau this week after the Canadian prime minister questioned the so-called war on drugs in the country. Duterte was asked in a news conference Tuesday how he responded when Trudeau brought up the issue of human rights.
