Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Photo of deported veterans saluting US flag goes viral

International Business Times

12 Nov 2017 at 22:01 ET                   
Viral image of deported veterans saluting the US flag (Henka Martinez/AFP)

A photo of several deported veterans went viral over the weekend as the U.S. celebrated Veterans Day on Saturday. The photo was taken by photojournalist Herika Martinez for the Agence France-Presse news agency. Mexicans who served in US Army with the promise of becoming citizens but ended up being deported, protest on Memorial Day in Ciudad…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Whitefish Energy charged Puerto Rico $319 per hour for linemen — then paid them $63 per hour: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+