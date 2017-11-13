Quantcast

Police seek 5 people in racist Hoboken mayoral flier case

NJ.com

13 Nov 2017 at 18:45 ET                   
HOBOKEN — Police have determined that at least five people were involved in the distribution of a flier that tried to link a Sikh mayoral candidate to terrorism days before Tuesday’s election. … terrorism, and rather criticized Bhalla for what DeFusco said was a conflict of interest involving Bhalla’s law firm and the city’s water utility. DeFusco was seeking to be elected Hoboken’s first openly gay …

