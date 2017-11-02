Preet Bharara to Trump: Implement stronger vetting procedures ‘across the board’

Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara (Wikipedia.com)

Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara trolled President Donald Trump on Twitter after the latter said he would order tougher vetting procedures following the attack by an Uzbekistan man in New York that killed eight and injured twelve more. “I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is…