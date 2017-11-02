Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Preet Bharara to Trump: Implement stronger vetting procedures ‘across the board’

International Business Times

02 Nov 2017 at 08:00 ET                   
Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara (Wikipedia.com)

Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara trolled President Donald Trump on Twitter after the latter said he would order tougher vetting procedures following the attack by an Uzbekistan man in New York that killed eight and injured twelve more. “I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump walks back Gitmo threats for NYC attacker — but doubles down on ‘DEATH PENALTY’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+