Protests erupt during Trump’s first visit To Hawaii
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Protests Erupt During Trump’s First Visit To Hawaii
President Donald Trump’s trip to Hawaii caused disruptive protests against his immigration policies on Friday. The president was greeted by crowds of protesters, Hawaiians holding signs, beating drums, and cheering Hawaii native and former President Barack Obama, the Los Angeles Times reported.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion