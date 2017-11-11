Putin: Alleged Manafort Russian link fabricated by Trump opponents

Vladimir Putin (Youtube)

An alleged link between U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and Russia is being fabricated by Trump’s opponents as a weapon against Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

Reports that Putin’s relatives were involved in contacts with Trump administration were untrue, Putin told a briefing at the end of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Louise Heavens)