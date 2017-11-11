Quantcast

Putin: Alleged Manafort Russian link fabricated by Trump opponents

Reuters

11 Nov 2017 at 07:51 ET                   
Vladimir Putin (Youtube)

An alleged link between U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and Russia is being fabricated by Trump’s opponents as a weapon against Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

Reports that Putin’s relatives were involved in contacts with Trump administration were untrue, Putin told a briefing at the end of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Louise Heavens)

