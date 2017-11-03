Putin ‘believes’ he got Trump elected, ex-adviser says
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Russian President Vladimir Putin thoroughly believes he’s the reason U.S. President Donald Trump reached the White House, according to a former adviser. Gleb Pavlovsky, who served as a “political technologist” in the Kremlin between 1996 and 2011 and met Putin in 1998, just before the now-president became head of Russia’s top intelligence service, said the Russian president understood some of the impact Russian trolls played in propping up the Republican…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion