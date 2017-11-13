Putin blames Kremlin staff for Trump meeting fail
While President Donald Trump earned a grilling at home for taking the Kremlin’s word over that of his own security services, Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin fired into his own ranks. Speaking about the awkward, public failure to organize a formal meeting between the two, announced by Russia and rebuffed by the U.S., Putin said his own staff were partly to blame.
