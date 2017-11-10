Quantcast

Putin claims Olympics doping allegations are a US plot

Newsweek

10 Nov 2017 at 06:40 ET                   
Vladimir Putin (Youtube)

Vladimir Putin has claimed allegations of doping against Russian athletes are part of a revenge plot by the U.S. over Russia’s suspected interference in the race for the White House last year. The Russian president’s comments came on Thursday following the sanctioning of Russian skiers Maxim Vylegzhanin, Alexei Petukhov, Evgenia Shapovalova and Yulia Ivanova, who were handed lifetime Olympics bans following a doping investigation into Sochi 2014.

