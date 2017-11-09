Putin is hoping he and Trump can patch things up
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with President Donald Trump and call to resolve the “state of crisis” of relations between their two nations on Friday, the Kremlin has confirmed. Trump hinted last week at the possibility of a second ever meeting between the pair to take place during a two day summit in Vietnam this weekend and a top aide of Putin’s has now confirmed they have agreed to meet on November 10.
