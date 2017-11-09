Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Putin is hoping he and Trump can patch things up

Newsweek

09 Nov 2017 at 07:31 ET                   
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (Photos by: Evan El-Amin and Shutterstock)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with President Donald Trump and call to resolve the “state of crisis” of relations between their two nations on Friday, the Kremlin has confirmed. Trump hinted last week at the possibility of a second ever meeting between the pair to take place during a two day summit in Vietnam this weekend and a top aide of Putin’s has now confirmed they have agreed to meet on November 10.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘You need to just shut up’: Morning Joe mocks Trump for screwing up attempt to punish CNN
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+