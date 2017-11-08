Quantcast

Putin will meet with Trump in Vietnam this weekend, Russian foreign minister confirms

David Edwards

08 Nov 2017 at 13:17 ET                   
US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017 (AFP)

An official in Moscow said this week that Russian President Vladimir Putin was preparing to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at a summit in Vietnam over the weekend.

The Moscow Times reported on Wednesday that the meeting had been confirmed by Russia’s foreign minister. The meeting is expected to take place at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Trump has said that he hopes to enlist Putin’s help in convincing North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons program.

It was not immediately clear if the two men would meet privately as they have done several times in the past.

