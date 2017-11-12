Putin’s former boss will oversee security for US embassies in Russia
A company headed by the former chief of KGB counterintelligence will provide security for U.S. embassies in Russia. The firm, Elite Security Holdings, received a $2.83 million contract from the state department to provide “local guard services for US mission Russia,” according to the Telegraph Friday.
