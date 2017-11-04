Rand Paul attacked at home in Kentucky — suspect in custody
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul (R) was the victim of an assault at his home in Bowling Green on Friday, said The Hill.
Police said that the Warren County Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for a 59-year-old man named Rene Boucher on Friday night and police took him into custody shortly thereafter.
“Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault,” said Sen. Paul’s spokeswoman Kelsey Cooper in a statement. “The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.”
Boucher was reportedly charged with second-degree assault resulting in minor injury.
